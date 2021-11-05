Man injured after being shot at in Noida, one held

A man has been arrested in Noida Sector 121 after he shot at a person on Thursday during a dispute over the burning of crackers, the police said.

"The accused namely Rajkumar shot a person with his licensed pistol after a dispute occurred between two groups over burning crackers. The person who was shot, named Vineet got injured and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment," Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chandra said.

"The accused has been arrested and the pistol is also recovered," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor