Man injured after being shot at in Noida, one held
By ANI | Published: November 5, 2021 08:24 PM2021-11-05T20:24:58+5:302021-11-05T20:35:08+5:30
A man has been arrested in Noida Sector 121 after he shot at a person on Thursday during a dispute over the burning of crackers, the police said.
"The accused namely Rajkumar shot a person with his licensed pistol after a dispute occurred between two groups over burning crackers. The person who was shot, named Vineet got injured and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment," Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chandra said.
"The accused has been arrested and the pistol is also recovered," he added.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor