Man molests actress on a flight from Delhi to Mumbai, arrested

A Ghaziabad businessman has been arrested for allegedly molesting an actress on a flight from Delhi to Mumbai. According to the complaint lodged by the victim actress with the police, the person concerned has alleged that she was molested during the flight from Delhi to Mumbai on October 3. According to the actress, as soon as the plane landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, when she got up to take her bag out of the overhead storage, the person concerned touched her in the wrong way.

The actress immediately complained to the cabin crew and lashed out at the man. The cabin crew asked the actress to lodge a complaint at the police station. After that, the actress reached Versova Police Station, where the police asked her to go to Sahara Airport Police Station.

The accused had apologized to the actress. This has also been confirmed by the cabin crew. The cabin crew of the plane has also informed the Sahara police station about the actress' complaint. Police have registered a case against a man named Nitin after the investigation into the case began. The accused was then arrested on Monday and produced in court. The court has remanded the accused in custody for three days. The inquiry also concluded that the accused had mispronounced his name to mislead the cabin crew. He had earlier said his name was Rajiv.