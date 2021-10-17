Man on run for 6 years arrested for duping people worth Rs 10 cr

A team of Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) Shahdara district of Delhi Police on Friday arrested a cheater identified as Manoj Jain who was evading his arrest for the last six years for duping people worth Rs 10 crore.

Police said that the accused used to dupe people with the promise of providing them a huge return on the money given to him.

As per the information shared by Delhi police, a complaint of cheating was lodged at the Gandhi Nagar Police Station against businessman Manoj Jain in 2015 regarding cheating of an amount of approximately Rs 10 crore.

An FIR was registered at Gandhi Nagar Police Station under sections 420/406/120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and is presently being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police.

According to police, a missing report was also lodged by Manish Jain about the missing of his brother Manoj Jain in 2016 and later on, a case of kidnapping or abduction was lodged at the Krishna Nagar Police Station under section 365 IPC.

"Accused Manoj Jain used to run a paper trading business in Chawari Bazar and garments business in Gandhi Nagar," police further informed.

After receiving the information about the accused on Friday, the AATS team immediately laid a trap against him and successfully apprehended him from the Anand Vihar area of Delhi.

Earlier on October 12 this year, a cash reward worth Rs 25,000 was also declared by the police for the arrest of the accused involved in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

