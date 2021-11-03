Man spikes woman's drink, rapes her on pretext of giving her job

A 19-year-old girl has been raped in Gwalior. The victim, a native of Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, was staying in Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh to prepare for the police recruitment test. This time, a Facebook friend called her Gwalior under the pretext of giving a job interview and allegedly raped her.

According to a complaint received by the police, the victim and the accused had become friends on Facebook two months ago. According to the young woman, the accused called her to Gwalior under the pretext of a job interview. When she arrived in Gwalior, the boy took her to a rented room in Bahodapur and gave her a soft drink mixed with sleeping pills. When she fainted, the young man raped her and shot a video of her.

After the rape, the accused also kept the documents of the student with him. On Sunday, the accused called her again under the pretext of handing over documents and raped her again. But the documents were not returned. The student was dropped off outside the DRP line. Eventually she reached Bahorapur police station and lodged an FIR.

According to a complaint lodged with the police, about two months ago, the accused student had sent a friend request to the concerned girl on Facebook. The two started talking on mobile. The young woman asked him to find a good job for her. Accordingly, the boy called the student to Gwalior on October 19 for a job interview.

When the student arrived in Gwalior, the young man took her to the DRP line area, where he had rented a room. There he gave the young woman a cold drink. The girl fainted after drinking soft drinks. When she regained consciousness, she realized that she had been cheated on.

The student's complaint states that on Sunday, the accused called her again under the pretext of handing over the documents. He took her back to her room and raped her. After the rape, the girl was left at the gate of the DRP line and fled. Even after being tortured twice, the young man did not return her documents. Bahodapur police have conducted a medical examination of the girl. A police team has been dispatched to Sheopur to nab the accused Awesh.