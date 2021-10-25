Man surrenders to police after murdering aunt, wife asks police to go easy on her husband due to 'Karvachauth'

An incident in the Najafgad area of the national capital, Delhi, has shocked everyone. Here, a woman has called the police and asked them to arrest her husband. The woman's husband has murdered an elderly woman who is currently at home. Arrest him but don't kill him, I have kept Karwa Chauth fast for him, ”the woman said over the phone.

Rajiv Gulati, accused of shooting dead an elderly woman and attempting to kill her daughter in Delhi's Najafgad area, has been handcuffed by police. Police are currently investigating the incident. It is noteworthy that the wife of the accused in the case had called the police and informed that her husband killed someone and was at home. Police immediately rushed to the spot and handcuffed the accused.

The wife had fasted for the long life of accused husband Rajiv Gulati on the night of Karwa Chauth festival. However, after seeing what her husband had done, she called the police and asked them to arrest him.

DCP Shankar Chaudhary, who was patrolling the Dwarka area, along with the Joint CP reached the accused's house, grabbed the accused by the collar and arrested him. In the Najafgad area, a woman named Kailas was shot dead by Rajiv Gulati. At that time, Rajiv Gulati also tried to shoot Kailas' daughter. The girl is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. She is struggling with life and death. Kailash and Rajiv Gulati had a dispute over a financial exchange of Rs two lakh. It was for this reason that the police came to know that Rajiv had shot and killed a woman named Kailas.