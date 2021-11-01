Mansukh Mandaviya to hold review meeting on dengue situation in country today
By ANI | Published: November 1, 2021 09:18 AM2021-11-01T09:18:03+5:302021-11-01T09:25:06+5:30
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meeting on the dengue situation of the country in Delhi on Monday.
Recently, several states in the country are witnessing a surge in dengue cases. Consequent to this, the health minister will chair this meeting to review the situation.
( With inputs from ANI )
