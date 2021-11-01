Mansukh Mandaviya to hold review meeting on dengue situation in country today

Published: November 1, 2021

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meeting on the dengue situation of the country in Delhi on Monday.

Mansukh Mandaviya to hold review meeting on dengue situation in country today

Recently, several states in the country are witnessing a surge in dengue cases. Consequent to this, the health minister will chair this meeting to review the situation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

