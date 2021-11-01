Mansukh Mandaviya to hold review meeting on dengue situation in country today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meeting on the dengue situation of the country in Delhi on Monday.

Recently, several states in the country are witnessing a surge in dengue cases. Consequent to this, the health minister will chair this meeting to review the situation.

( With inputs from ANI )

