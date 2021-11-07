Maulana Umar Gautam's son Abdullah arrested in connection with religious conversion racket: Uttar Pradesh ATS

Maulana Umar Gautam's son Abdullah has been arrested in connection with unlawful religious conversion, said Uttar Pradesh's Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS).

Gautam was earlier arrested along with his accomplice for allegedly being part of a nationwide religious conversion racket, added ATS.

Earlier in September, UP ATS has arrested Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, in connection with India's largest religious conversion syndicate busted by the ATS, said the police.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, Siddiqui was involved in illegal conversions in the guise of various educational, social and religious institutions.

Police said Siddiqui "misleads and intimidates" non-Muslims for religious conversion.

Uttar Pradesh ATS constituted a six-member team to investigate the matter. The UP ATS had in June this year arrested Mufti Qazi Jehangir Alam Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam from Delhi's Jamia Nagar area for their alleged involvement in religious conversion of people from economically weaker sections and students on the pretext of money, job and marriage as well as children with hearing and speech disabilities.

( With inputs from ANI )

