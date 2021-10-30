Mehbooba Mufti writes to PM Modi over arrest of three Kashmiri students in Agra

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over recent arrest of three Kashmiri students in Agra after they allegedly celebrated Pakistan's win over India in a T20 World Cup cricket match.

"A friendly cricket match between India and Pakistan that was solely a source of entertainment for people here bruised by incessant lockdowns, internet gag and restriction of the movement led to booking youngsters under the draconian UAPA for simply choosing to cheer the winning side," Mehbooba Mufti said.

She said that three students have been arrested in Agra.

However, the college itself admitted that they did not engage in any activity that might be constructed as anti-national, the PDP leader said.

She said that patriotism and a sense of loyalty have to be cultivated with compassion and "cannot be forced by wielding the baton or by the barrel of the gun".

She sought Prime Minister's intervention so that "the future of these young bright minds is not destroyed".

On Wednesday, Agra Police arrested three Kashmiri students for allegedly celebrating Pakistan's victory over India in the T20 World Cup match held on October 24 and publishing anti-India messages on social platforms.

( With inputs from ANI )

