Minister PK Sekar Babu eats meal with Narikurava woman who was denied food at temple

Recently, a woman from Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu alleged that she and her family had been insulted during a food donation function at a temple in Kanchipuram a few days back. The woman was barred from eating at the temple. Not only that, the woman was beaten because she was from the narikuravar community.

The woman alleged that she had gone to the temple with her family. Before the meal was distributed, some temple workers came and asked her to leave. The woman was beaten when she protested the activists. As this woman is from Scheduled Caste, the discussion about treating her like this spread everywhere. The woman made serious allegations against the temple administration.

As soon as Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu came to know about the incident, he invited the woman and other people along with officials to a food donation function at the temple. After that, the minister along with other people of narikuravar caste accompanied the woman and had a meal with the woman. All people should be treated equally. The minister conveyed to the people the message that everyone should be respected.

The minister had food with them days after Ashwini of Pooncheri village conveyed her anguish about her community members not being allowed to have annadhanam at the temple. The minister distributed free dhotis and saris to them.