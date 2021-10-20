Miscreants pelt stones and threw firecrackers at cops in MP

In the city of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, some people threw burning firecrackers at the police while throwing stones on Tuesday. This forced the police to use batons on the crowd in self-defense. Police also had to use tear gas to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. Police officials gave important information in this regard. This had created tension in the area for some time.

According to officials, the incident took place in the fish market area of ​​Jabalpur. An event was organized here to celebrate Milad-un-Nabi on the occasion of Prophet Mohammad's birthday. Large numbers of people were gathering in the mosque to offer prayers. The police were urging them to form one que. Police were also on high alert in the area, which was identified as a sensitive area.

According to Jabalpur District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna, the fish market is a sensitive area. Therefore, a large number of police personnel were deployed here. However, suddenly some people started throwing stones at the police. Burning firecrackers were also hurled at the police. After this, the police also used tear gas while charging batons.

According to District Collector Karmaveer Sharma, the police have been able to identify the culprits. Strict action will be taken against such miscreants so that such incidents do not happen in future, he said. Police are investigating the matter further.