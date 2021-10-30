Mizoram reports 692 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Mizoram reported 692 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the active caseload to 7,107 informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) on Saturday.

The state's positivity rate stands at 15.92 per cent.

According to the state health bulletin, the number of cumulative cases in the state has mounted to 1,20,780 including 1,13,246 recoveries and 427 deaths.

Aizawl accounts for the most active cases in the state with 3,772 infections followed by Lunglei at 831, and then 631 active cases in Serchhip.

51 new cases were confirmed by TrueNAT test, 518 cases were reported through Rapid Antigen test, 119 samples were reported positive through Zoram Medical College (ZMC) RT-PCR test and 4 positives were found from Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA).

( With inputs from ANI )

