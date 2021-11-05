Moderate to heavy rains likely in TN

Chennai, Nov 5 The Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu on Friday and Saturday.

Rains are expected due to the influence of a low pressure that has moved to Arabian Sea leading to an elongated region of low pressure through the Tamil Nadu coast.

The IMD has predicted moderate rainfall across the state but in Western Tamil Nadu, there will be heavy rains during Friday and Saturday. Delta districts of the state are also expected to receive heavy rains owing to the pressure hovering over the Arabian Sea.

The rains could be triggered by a low-pressure area that lies over Lakshadweep and the adjoining southeast Arabian sea. This will be alongside an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.

A trough at mean sea level from Cormorin area and neighbourhood to the west-central Bay of Bengal off the South Andhra Pradesh coast across the Gulf of Mannar and the Tamil Nadu coast also persists, the weatherman said.

Heavy rains are also expected to lash parts of South Tamil Nadu including Kanniyakumari, Dindigul, Theni, and Tirunelveli districts.

Chennai and adjoining districts of Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu are also expected to receive moderate to heavy rains in the next 48 hours.

