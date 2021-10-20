Money laundering case: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez appears before ED

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekar, sources told ANI.

As per the sources, "ED is interrogating her and she is being confronted with Sukash Chandrasekar.

Earlier in August, the federal agency has recorded the statement of Jacqueline in the money laundering case against fraudster Sukesh Chandrasekar and his wife Leena Paul. She was questioned about the suspicious transaction between her and Sukesh Chandrasekar. She was asked to present proof supporting her claim.

Since then she never turned up to record her statement and submit proof though she was summoned to appear before ED on September 25, October 15, 16, and 18.

( With inputs from ANI )

