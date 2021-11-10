Mother of new next Indian Navy chief happy, but 'worried' too

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 10 Vijaylekshmi, mother of new Indian Navy chief-designate, Vice Admiral R. Hari Kumar is both excited and worried as her son is st to takes over his new responsibilities on November 30.

Incidentally, Hari Kumar, who hails from Pattom in the state capital, has written himself into record books by becoming the first Keralite to become the head of the Indian Navy.

"Of course, I am very excited and happy, as such was his determination and we knew he will make it to the top. Now that he has got it, I am worried also because it's a huge responsibility that he has got to accomplish as he has to defend the country," said a mightily pleased Vijaylekshmi.

"Right from age 17, he has been away from us. He comes now and then and at times we go and stay with him and that's the best description, I can say, as he has been busy with his work and committed to the core," she added.

"We often speak and he has asked me to come to Delhi on November 29 as there is a very small function of his taking over as the naval chief. He took me when he was awarded the VSM and AVSM. So I am going this time also to see my son occupying the new post," said the happy mother.

She went on to point out that since his father was working in FACT, there were frequent transfers and they were all together for eight years and after that she moved here with her children, when her husband was posted in Karnataka.

Hari Kumar did his schooling here before he graduated in the 61st Course at the National Defence Academy in December 1981 and was commissioned into the Navy on January 1, 1983.

During a career spanning close to four decades, he has served in a variety of command, staff, and instructional appointments.

He is presently Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

