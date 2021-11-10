MP govt issues fire safety guidelines for hospitals after 4 children died in Kamla Nehru hospital fire incident

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Department on Tuesday issued fire safety guidelines for hospitals after four children died at the Kamla Nehru Hospital in a fire incident.

As per the guidelines issued by the department, fire extinguishers, first aid hose reel, manually operated fire alarm systems, underground static water storage tank, sprinklers per set of systems, etc, should be available in the hospitals.

"Fire and electric safety audit should be there every two years. Mock drills should be held every six months for the hospital staff," the statement added.

As many as four children died after the children's ward of Bhopal's Kamla Nehru Hospital caught fire on Monday night. As per state Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, 36 other children inside the ward are safe.

Sarang also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the parents of each deceased child.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan condoled the death of the children and ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor