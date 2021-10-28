Mumbai cruise drugs case: Team led by ACP Milind Khetale to investigate allegations levelled against Sameer Wankhede

A team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Milind Khetale will investigate allegations levelled against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede.

In a brief statement issued by the Mumbai Police, it said, "A team led by ACP Milind Khetale to investigate the allegations levelled against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. Four Police stations in Mumbai have received complaints against Wankhede."

On Wednesday, the probe agency's Deputy Director General (Northern Region) Gyaneshwar Singh said that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede will remain the investigating officer in the drugs-on-cruise case until substantial information is found against him,

An NCB team, led by Gyaneshwar Singh, is in Mumbai to probe allegations of corruption levelled by Prabhakar Sail, bodyguard of the NCB witness in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Sameer Wankhede was questioned for about four hours on Wednesday as part of the investigation and he put forward "many facts before the team".

Gyaneshwar Singh told reporters that a five-member inquiry team of NCB on Wednesday started an investigation into allegations levelled by Prabhakar Sail through an affidavit.

"We requested the Southwest region office to get notice served to key witnesses KP Gosavi and Sail but they could not be contacted. Through media, I request them to join the investigation and give evidence before the special enquiry team which is camping at CRPF mess in Bandra, Mumbai," Singh said.

"Sameer Wankhede was questioned for about four hours. He put forward many facts before the team. If necessary, more evidence and documents will be sought from him. He submitted case related documents that were sought. If needed, he will be questioned further. He will remain the investigating officer in the drugs-on-cruise ship case until substantial information is found against him," Singh added.

Sail, a bodyguard of NCB witness Kiran Gosavi, had alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship. Gosavi has denied the allegations.

NCB named Sail as a "hostile witness" in its affidavit in the court on Monday.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa on October 2. A total of 20 people including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, have been arrested in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

