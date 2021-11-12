Mumbai: E-bikes to provide last-mile delivery solutions

Mumbai, Nov 12 Kicking off a 'mini-green revolution', the Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. (AEML) and Chartered Bikes have joined hands to deploy electric bikes to provide the last-mile delivery solutions to people in a Mumbai suburb, officials said here on Friday.

A total of 50 such e-bikes of Chartered Bikes, powered by AEML, have been deployed in the Powai area which will help reduce the greenhouse gases emission in the locality adjacent to the Powai Lake, said an AEML spokesperson.

Chartered Bikes Director Sanyam Gandhi said that the AEML is providing the space and green power supply that can help delivery partners save between Rs 150-200 daily with an all-electric fleet of two-wheelers.

He said that this win-win situation for all stakeholders can be replicated in all Indian Smart Cities sustainably.

"Chartered Speed Ltd. is trying to solve Mobility as a Service (MaaS) for the entire country including last mile deliveries," said Gandhi on the future green prospects.

The e-bikes are based at the Hiranandani Gardens, Powai and made available for the delivery partners who can operate it even without a driving license and the vehicles run at a maximum speed of 25-kmph.

