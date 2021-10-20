Nadda to visit Ghaziabad tomorrow as India set to reach 100 cr vaccination mark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will visit Ghaziabad on Thursday to express his gratitude as India is all set to achieve the 100 crore vaccination mark, said BJP sources.

According to the sources, Nadda will reach Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan at 10.30 am on October 21, where he will review the functioning of the vaccination centre.

He will also hold a meeting at the Institute of Technology and Science (ITS) College in Mohan Nagar to express his gratitude on the occasion.

Sources further said that the meeting has been organized for the vaccination of 100 crore people in the country, which will be addressed by the Nadda tomorrow.

Later, BJP National President will hold a meeting with the regional BJP office-bearer on the same day to discuss the preparation for the upcoming assembly elections.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, over 99.12 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

