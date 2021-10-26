National level painting camp organized by J-K administration underway in Srinagar

A national-level painting camp organised by Jammu and Kashmir Academy for Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) is underway in the union territory.

The camp started on October 24 and will conclude on October 28. It is being held at Shergarhi Complex, Srinagar which was recently declared an art complex by the government.

It aims to provide a proper platform for painters to showcase their talent, especially the youngsters. The academy has invited more than two dozen artists from different parts of the country and many students are taking part in this national-level camp.

RK Pole, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir said that the use of the Shergarhi Complex as an art gallery will be extremely useful for the artists and will also attract tourists.

"Shergarhi Complex is being used as an art complex. It will be extremely useful to the artists. Different types of arts, including paintings, will be provided with a platform here. Artists from different parts of Kashmir and the country can come here and learn. This art complex is also useful from a tourism standpoint. No doubt that tourists get to explore the natural beauty of Kashmir, but they will now also get to see various things related to the art, heritage and culture of Kashmir, be it utensils, ornaments or artefacts. In this way, he will notice the beauty of the art and the artists and appreciate it," he said.

The participants were extremely happy and want more such events to be organised in the future.

Arshed Soliha, a renowned artist from the Kashmir Valley, said, "It is an extremely good opportunity for artists to share their techniques, concepts and interact with each other. Artists outside Kashmir will also be benefitted. They will get a chance to interact with the local artists, study nature and find some inspiration."

Vaishali, an artist from Bhopal said that such camps will be a medium of cultural exchange that pave the way for more open-mindedness in art.

"Camps like this are important since India is huge and different cultures are followed at different places. Paintings are reflective of the culture of their creators. When different painters work together, they get to look into what is being represented through each other's works. They become more aware of other cultures. This helps in improving the works of local artists since they become more open-minded," she said.

Ayesha, an art student, was extremely happy with the event.

"It is extremely important to preserve our culture and its diversity. If people are passionate about painting, they must be given opportunities since it helps in the promotion of diversity in culture," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

