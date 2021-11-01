Nawab Malik making baseless claims against Sameer Wankhede, says BJP's Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrakant Patil on Monday slammed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik for allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Director Sameer Wankhede, at a time when party leader and former home minister of state Anil Deshmukh, accused in a money laundering case, is "absconding".

"Instead of caring about Anil Deshmukh, they care about Wankhede. Their former home minister is absconding, they should find him. They should at least care about him being their family member," Patil told the media.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi gives statements that divert the main issues of the people of the state," he added.

Patil further claimed that Malik is making "baseless allegations" against Wankhede, because, "They don't have anything to say on issues related to the people of Maharashtra."

Earlier on Sunday, Malik reiterated his allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau's Zonal Director and said that he firmly stands by his statements and his fight was against fraud and not religion or caste.

He also accused Wankhede of taking away the opportunity of the SC and added that the 'fight' is against the 'fraud' and not his religion or caste.

ED is investigating the money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Deshmukh. It registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the CBI.

( With inputs from ANI )

