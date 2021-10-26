Nawab Malik shares letter, demands probe against NCB official probing Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Tuesday said that he has received a letter from an unnamed Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official alleging that a number of people have been framed in false cases by the anti-drugs agency.

Addressing a press conference here today, the Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister said that he is forwarding the letter to NCB Director General SN Pradhan, to include it in the agency's probe into the cruise drug bust case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

"I have received a letter from an unnamed NCB official. I am sending this letter to Director General Narcotics requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on NCB's Sameer Wankhede. We demand there should be a probe," said Malik.

"The letter sent to me by an unnamed NCB official claims that a number of people have been framed in false cases. Panchnamas were drafted at the NCB office. We demand an investigation into this," said Malik.

He also challenged Wankhede, his father and his sister to file criminal defamation case against him saying that he is ready to face it and fight it in court.

The NCP leader said that his fight is not against NCB but against the official who has extorted money from people.

"My war is not against the agency. I am fighting injustice. I am only exposing one official who got the job by fraud. Wankhede used a fake birth certificate to get the NCB job. He has been illegally tapping phones of some people in Thane and Mumbai," Malik alleged.

Malik said that the letter he received mentions 26 cases in which it is alleged that Sameer Wankhede "did not follow proper rules while investigating the matter."

Wankhede has meanwhile said that all the allegations were false.

Mutha Ashok Jain, Director General, Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai, told ANI: "I have seen the letter. We will take necessary action."

Earlier today in a series of tweets, Malik said he has "received an envelope from an unnamed NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) official", adding that he will soon be revealing the details. "Envelope of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official. Contents of which I will be releasing soon on Twitter. (sic)," his tweet read.

Malik had earlier also shared the birth certificate of Wankhede on Twitter saying "Sameer Dawood Wankhede's fraud started from here." Following this Wankhede said he will fight Malik legally.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor