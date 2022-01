NCB arrests man for supplying illegal drugs in Mumbai; seized 505 grams of Mephedrone

A man has been arrested for supplying illegal drugs in Palghar on Saturday.

505 grams of Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 1 crore in two different operations were also seized, said the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The man has been identified as Mohammad Ajaz Yakub Shaikh, a resident of Mumbai.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of NCB followed Yakub Shaikh and seized 205 grams of MD at National Highway, Vasai (East) in Palghar district

Later, in the second operation, the NCB seized 300 grams of MD at Nalasopara (East) in Palghar district, said the NCB.

The central agency also said the Yakub Shaikh procured the contraband from one Nigerian national,

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

