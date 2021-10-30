NCB ship raid: Special NDPS Court grants bail to 7 others

Mumbai, Oct 30 The Special NDPS Court on Saturday granted bail to 7 others accused in the Narcotics Control Bureau's sensational raid on an alleged rave party aboard the luxury ship Cordelia Cruise on October 2.

They are Nupur Satija, Gomit Chopra both guests, Gopalji Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal, Bhaskar Arora who were event organisers and Aachit Kumar, a 22-year old student who the NCB has claimed was the drug supplier to Aryan Khan.

Earlier in the week, the Special Court had granted bail to two guests from Odisha, while three other high-profile guests - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha - secured bail from the Bombay High Court on Friday.

In the high-profile cruiser swoop at the International Cruise Terminal at Mumbai Port and the subsequent investigations, the NCB teams led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede nabbed a total of 20 accused including a foreigner.

Around a dozen accused have secured bail till date from various courts and the rest continue in custody awaiting their fate.

