NCB team probing extortion charges against Sameer Wankhede to reach Mumbai on Monday

A vigilance team of Narcotics Control Bureau Delhi investigating extortion allegations against NCB's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede will visit the spots in Mumbai related to the drug bust case on Monday, said sources.

As per the sources, the team headed by NCB Senior Officer Gyaneshwar Singh will reach Mumbai from Delhi on Monday. It is likely to visit the cruise ship where the raid took place last month in which Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested.

Sources said that the team will also record the statements of witnesses in the cruise drug case namely Prabhakar Sali, Kiran Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali.

The team is also likely to call Sam D'Souza, the consultant accused of brokering a deal with Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani and KP Gosavi, and Sunil Patil.

So far, the vigilance team has recorded statements of 12 people. They have not found anything concrete related to 'extortion' allegations from them. However, some procedural irregularities by the NCB in filing the Aryan Khan case were found, the source added.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officers from the Operations Branch of Narcotics Control Bureau Headquarters in New Delhi arrived in Mumbai on Saturday to take over six cases, including the drugs-on-cruise case from NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit being probed by Sameer Wankhede. It is also set to start its investigation on Monday.

The SIT comprising 13 members is headed by NCB Officer Sanjay Singh whereas the Vigilance team has seven members including the team headed by Gyaneshwar Singh.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals and Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

( With inputs from ANI )

