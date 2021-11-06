NCB vigilance team questions investigating officer of drugs-on-cruise case for 2 days in Delhi

Ashish Ranjan Prasad, investigating officer in the drugs-on-cruise case, was questioned by the vigilance team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for two days on November 4 and 5 in New Delhi.

This is the second time that Prasad was questioned by the vigilance team of NCB for two consecutive days. Earlier, Prasad's statements were recorded on November 2 and 3 in Delhi.

Prasad was earlier interrogated in Mumbai as well.

The NCB vigilance team is probing the allegations of extortion that have been levelled against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in drugs-on-cruise case.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officers from the Operations Branch of Narcotics Control Bureau Headquarters in New Delhi arrived in Mumbai on Saturday to take over six cases, including the drugs-on-cruise case from NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit being probed by Sameer Wankhede.

Speaking to media persons at Mumbai airport, NCB Deputy Director General Sanjay Kumar Singh that they have taken the probe of over a total of six cases.

