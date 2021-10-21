NEIPDA-GGU calls for 48-hour petrol pump closure from Oct 22-24

North East India Petroleum Dealers Association, Greater Guwahati Unit (NEIPDA-GGU) has called for a 48-hour petrol pump closure in the Greater Guwahati area over their 10-point demand from Friday till Sunday.

As per the press note released by the association, demands include rectification of the issues like forceful selling of Lubricants by HPCL, Unauthorised and faulty automation, bending of Ethanol, unequal credit facility, among others.

As per the note, the demands had been placed before the Oil Marketing Company (OMCs) but they did not respond to union demands.

"As our demands had been placed before the OMCs but they have not headed to them nor have responded to our requests made earlier which had culminated in several meetings," the note reads.

( With inputs from ANI )

