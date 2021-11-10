Nepali Army chief coferred with honorary general rank of Indian Army

New Delhi, Nov 10 President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army on General Prabhu Ram Sharma, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Nepali Army.

Sharma was conferred the honorary rank at a special ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, a communiqe from the President's office said.

The citation mentioned that throughout his exemplary career, Sharma, an alumnus of Nepali Military Academy who was commissioned into the Nepali Army in March 1984, has demonstrated dynamic leadership, outstanding professionalism and has also been an advocate of subsiting modernisation process of the Nepali Army.

"General Sharma has contributed immensely towards promoting the existing bonds of friendship based on goodwill and mutual understanding, not only between the Indian Army and the Nepali Army, but also with other militaries of world," the citation said.

Sharma, who assumed charge as the Nepali Army chief on September 9 this year, had held important positions within the Nepali Army and also some prestigious overseas appointments.

He was a Military Attache to Bangldesh from 2008 till 2011. He has been decorated with the Prasiddha Prabal Janseva Shree and Suprabal Janseva Shree awards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor