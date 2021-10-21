NGT directs pollution boards, Ghaziabad DM to comply with air quality and noise standards of diesel generators

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) recently directed the Central Pollution Control Bureau (CPCB), Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) and Ghaziabad District Magistrate to take remedial action to ensure compliance with air quality and noise standards of Diesel Generator Sets.

In an order passed on October 18, the Bench headed by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also said that the State PCB will be the nodal agency for compliance and coordination. The State PCB may also take remedial action against the operation of Diesel Generator (DG) sets without requisite consent. If allowed to operate, the DG sets must adopt suitable safeguards consistent with the provisions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

"There is a need for adopting safeguards in view of the potential for pollution to maintain the air quality standards. DG sets have to comply with the notified emissions and noise standards and maintain stack heights," the bench noted.

The Tribunal also said, "This is more so when meteorological conditions result in a hazy situation caused inter alia by dust and bursting of crackers during winter, as noted in earlier orders of Tribunal. There is thus need for the statutory authorities to keep a constant watch on air quality and take necessary remedial action as per law."

The Tribunal was hearing an application alleging the violation of air quality norms due to the operation of diesel generators by the Management Board of the Windsor Park Residents Welfare Association (WPRWA) in Ghaziabad.

The plea stated that the end of the chimney is right above the DG sets and thereby all the exhaust emissions are released on the ground floor. The chimneys are not extended to above the roof heights of the residential towers. Many residents, particularly those living on the lower floors in all the towers, have been suffering for many years due to pollution, plea read.

( With inputs from ANI )

