NIA arrests 2 for hurling bombs at BJP MLA's premises

By ANI | Published: October 26, 2021 09:26 PM2021-10-26T21:26:16+5:302021-10-26T21:35:02+5:30

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches and arrested two accused persons in the case of hurling bombs at the premises of Pawan Kumar Singh, BJP MLA from Bhatpara, West Bengal, informed NIA.

The accused namely, Rahul Kumar and Badal Kumar were arrested by local police.

Investigation for unearthing the wider conspiracy is continuing, said NIA.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

