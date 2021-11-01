NMCG holds 'Ganga Utsav 2021' to spread awareness about Ganga rejuvenation

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) is organising a three-day-long "Ganga Utsav 2021" beginning Tuesday to mark the anniversary of Ganga being declared as the "National River".

The fifth edition of the Ganga Utsav is being considered as a 'River Festival' celebrating rivers across the Ganga Basin and involving more than 150 districts across the country.

This year the effort will be to take the experience of the celebration of Ganga Utsav 2021 to the various river basins in India and promote the celebration of River Festival - 2021.

This inaugural day of the event was graced by Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

"National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has launched Ganga Utsav 2021 today. I am very happy that with the great efforts of NMCG, we have made a Guinness World Record where the general public prepared a message in one hour with a hand-written poem or a memoir or an article in the name of "Maa Ganga," along with a picture and share it on the Namami Gange Facebook event page. I am glad that people across the country came forward to join the initiative," said Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The union minister added that this initiative of connecting people with Ganga as well as rivers across the Ganga Basin has also been boosted. "I congratulate the entire team of the National Mission for Clean Ganga for all the efforts made."

The event witnessed the launch of CLAP (Continuous Learning and Activity Portal). This interactive portal is working towards initiating conversations and action around the rivers in India.

The portal is also a platform to facilitate debates and discussions and express ideas on various issues pertaining to the environment, water bodies and rivers.

Several books dedicated to Ganga were also launched at the event. They include Ganga of the Past, Guide to Safe Rescue and Release of Stranded Gangetic Dolphins.

Poems compilations on Ganga by Pragya Tiwari were also launched during the event.

"So, we start with Ganga Utsav, and it's a three-day event not only here but in all the districts. So more than 100 districts in the country are participating and through this Ganga Utsav, we are trying to carry this message to all other rivers in the country. So, this is more like a 'Nadi Utsav'. We have several activities, some people are attending here but mostly thousands of people are attending online. We have cultural programmes, literary discussions, dialogue about knowledgeable things and we have also started a CLAP portal. The idea is that it shouldn't be a once in a while effort," said Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga, Government of India.

"While sitting at home, you can attend some activities; one can join as a volunteer. We have also released a few books and will carry these types of programmes for the next two days. There are more online quizzes, cultural programmes and knowledge sharing activities," he added.

Rozy Aggarwal, Executive Director (Finance) at National Mission for Clean Ganga, said Ganga Utsav 2021 is being celebrated with the ongoing celebrations for 75 years of Independence and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"This is the fifth edition of Ganga Utsav, which was started in the year 2017, followed by all these years in the past. The event is being planned under hybrid mode, where all the live performances are reaching globally," Rozy Aggarwal added.

Noted singer Anuradha Paudwal mesmerized the audiences with her devotional songs dedicated to river Ganga.

River Ganga has significant economic, environmental and cultural values in India. The National Mission for Clean Ganga has been working extensively to rejuvenate and keep the river clean.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor