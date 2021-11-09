No third booster dose of corona vaccine required; says covid task force

Although some corporate companies and medical experts are demanding that the people of the country be given a third booster dose of the Covid 19 vaccine, it is unlikely to be given. The Corona Task Force has stated that booster doses are not required. Central government tensions have eased as the number of Covid patients has not increased even after the end of the festive season. It is also satisfying that more and more people are coming forward for the second dose.

As of October, the number of people taking the second dose was higher than the first. Head of Covid Task Force Dr.N. K. Arora told Lokmat that the corona's cases in India was decreasing. There is also no delta type transmission of the virus. So a third booster dose is not needed. The third dose is also not recommended by the World Health Organization.

The task force has also conveyed its views to the Central Government. Even in countries like the US or the UK, where booster dose has been given, it has not had great impact. The director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr. Randeep Guleria and member of the policy commission Dr. V. K. Paul has also stated that there is no need for a booster dose.