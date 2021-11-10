Non-bailable warrant issued against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in extortion cases

A non-bailable warrant was issued against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh by a city magistrate court in connection with extortion cases registered against him.

This is the third non-bailable warrant issued against Param Bir Singh. This third warrant is in connection with the extortion case registered at Marine Drive Police station in which State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had arrested Police Inspector Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke.

Two serving police inspectors Nandakumar Gopale and Asha Korke were sent to seven-day police custody on Tuesday in connection with Singh's extortion case, said the police.

The State Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Maharashtra had arrested both of them in the alleged recovery case.

A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze, and others at Goregaon Police Station, whose investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.It was the second case of extortion in which Param Bir Singh has been named.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

