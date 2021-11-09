Not allowed to burst crackers, man sets neighbour's car afire, arrested in Indore

Banganga Police on Tuesday arrested a man who had allegedly set fire to a neighbour's car after not being allowed to burst fire crackers in Indore's Banganga on Diwali night.

According to Banganga Station House Office (SHO) Rajendra Soni, an unidentified person had set fire to the car of Manish Maurya, a resident of Kushwaha Nagar, after pouring petrol on Monday night.

The incident of setting fire was caught on the CCTV camera in the neighbourhood and from the footage the accused was identified as Ravi Rajput.

After being arrested, Ravi said that Manish had objected when he was bursting crackers near Manish Maurya's car on Diwali night.

Chuchu alias Sagar, was also with Ravi at the time of the incident. At his behest Ravi set Manish's car on fire.

The police have also made Chuchu alias Sagar a co-accused in this case and are now searching for him.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor