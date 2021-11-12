Now Sangam to light up with 5 lakh diyas

Prayagraj, Nov 12 After 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya, Prayagraj will now be lit up with around five lakh diyas at the Sangam area, the confluence point of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, on the occasion of Dev Deepawali on November 19.

Efforts are on to make the event a grand affair in the holy city.

Prayagraj District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said that a much larger celebration has been planned this year as compared to the previous years and that an Additional District Magistrate (Administration) has been appointed as the nodal officer for the event.

He said that people from all walks of life, as well as prominent personalities from the city will be in attendance.

However, Covid-19 protocols will be followed strictly during the event.

"To add to the grandeur and spectacle of the event, the entire Sangam area would be divided into sectors and officials of different government departments would be allocated and assigned work accordingly," the District Magistrate said.

During the event, special decorations would be made on both sides of the Ganga Aarti Manch and visitors would be able to enjoy the event through the boat facility also.

The district administration officials are coordinating with office bearers of Prayagraj Navik Sangh in a bid to offer facilities to visitors who would be able to enjoy the spectacular view through boats after paying reasonable price tickets.

Renowned artists from the city as well as the country are being invited to perform on the occasion.

Officials are also planning to execute special sand artwork near the event and all prominent crossings and intersections of the city would also be illuminated.

The Dev Deepawali festival is celebrated in the state 15 days after Diwali fand falls on the full moon night of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar.

Till now, the festival had been restricted to Varanasi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor