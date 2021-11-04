Nowshera's history celebrates bravery of India, region has stood strongly against the aggressor: PM Modi

Nowshera's history celebrates the bravery of India and the region has stood strongly against the aggressor and encroachers, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while celebrating Diwali with soldiers of Indian Armed Forces in Nowshera district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The Prime Minister like all his previous years in the constitutional position celebrated Diwali with the armed forces this year too. He visited Indian Armed Forces in Nowshera district in Jammu and Kashmir today. He had left from Delhi for Nowshera today with minimum security arrangements.

As per a press note released by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi paid tribute to the heroes of Nowshera, Brigadier Usman and Naik Jadunath Singh who made the supreme sacrifice for defending the motherland. He saluted Lt. R R Rane and other bravehearts who set unprecedented examples of valour and patriotism.

"The Prime Minister also described his feelings for taking blessings of Baldev Singh and Basant Singh who supported armed forces steadfastly. He also praised the Brigade stationed there for their role in the surgical strike. He recalled the moment of relief when all the brave soldiers returned safely from the strike," reads the official statement.

The Prime Minister further said that the country has been giving a befitting reply to those attempting to disturb peace in the region.

He also said, "The role played by this brigade during the surgical strike fills everyone with pride. I will remember that day forever as it was decided that all soldiers should return before sunset... I was sitting beside the phone and was asking about the whereabouts of every soldier,"

"There were many attempts to disturb the peace here but each time a befitting reply has been given," the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister during his address also lauded the soldiers for serving on Indian borders and pointed out that security personnel were the "suraksha kawach" (armour) of the nation.

The Prime Minister further said that it is because of the soldiers that people can sleep peacefully.

"Today I have in front of me brave brothers and sisters who have the good fortune of serving our motherland. I can see the dedication to protect our land in your eyes. It is because of you, we are able to celebrate our festivals with peace," said the PM.

"I am not here as a Prime Minister but as your family member to celebrate Diwali," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

( With inputs from ANI )

