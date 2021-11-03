Observe 'Lakhimpur Kisan Memorial Day' urges Akhilesh Yadav after farmer's suicide in Baghpat

After a debt-ridden farmer allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav termed the incident as "heart-wrenching" and called upon people of the state, supporters of farmers, members of SP and other allied parties to observe 'Lakhimpur Kisan Memorial Day' on Wednesday.

He also slammed the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the condition of the farmers is "exposing all the lies of the government."

"The suicide by a debt-ridden farmer in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh is extremely heart-wrenching! Such conditions of farmers under BJP rule are exposing all the lies of the government. After all, till when will the farmer of the state endure all this?" Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

He further said, "There is an appeal to all the residents of UP, well-wishers of farmers and SP and other allied parties to celebrate 'Lakhimpur Kisan Memorial Day' today. Light 'Kisan Smriti Deep' (a candle/diya in remembrance of farmers) today and honour the farmers!"

Earlier on Tuesday, Yadav had appealed for observing 'Lakhimpur Kisan Memorial Day' on the third day of every month to remind people of the "brutality" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"This is an appeal to all the residents of UP, well-wishers of farmers, SP and other allied parties to observe 'Lakhimpur Kisan Memorial Day' on the 3rd of every month from now on and remind people of the brutality of BJP," Yadav said in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

A total of eight people including four farmers died in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on October 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

