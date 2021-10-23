Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes smart health cards in Mayurbhanj

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributed smart health cards under the Biju Swasthaya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in Mayurbhanj district and described the card as a "real friend" in times of need, as per the press note.

As many as 21.4 lakh people in the district will benefit from the scheme which has been launched in six districts of the state, said an official statement.

"Three and a half crore people from 96 lakh households in the state would be benefited from the Smart Health Card. This will provide financial support to the poor people... Every life is precious for us, be it a farmer, daily wage labour or a rickshaw puller - let everyone live with dignity and this is the goal of various welfare programs," said CM Naveen Patnaik.

"Odisha is the only state where the state government bears all the expenses from testing to treatment for all patients during the COVID-19," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor