Odisha STF arrests 2 persons with leopard skin in Boudh forest

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police on Wednesday arrested two persons with leopard skin in the Boudh forest.

On the basis of reliable information, the STF conducted a raid with the help of Boudh Territorial Forest Range officials under Boudh Forest Division near Baunsuni bridge chhak regarding illegal possession of Leopard Skin by wildlife criminals on November 10, as per the official statement.

Abanikanta Kahanra and Sakinath Kahanra residents of Boudh district were apprehended during the raid.

"During the search, 1 (One) Leopard Skin and other incriminating materials were seized from their possession. The accused persons could not produce any valid authority in support of the possession of Leopard Skin, for which they have been detained and handed over to Boudh forest officials for necessary legal action at their end," reads the official release.

In the past one year, special drives against wildlife criminals/poachers have been launched. The STF has seized as many as 20 Leopard skins, 10 Elephant Tusks, 2 deer skins, 6 live pangolin and 15 kg pangolin scales and arrested 40 wildlife criminals.

( With inputs from ANI )

