Officer, soldier killed in mysterious blast in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, Oct 30 An officer and a soldier were killed in a mysterious blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Rajouri district on Saturday, police said.

Police sources said the two soldiers were killed in a mysterious blast in Kalal area of the LoC in Nowshera tehsil of Rajouri during routine patrolling.

"Further details are awaited," a source said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor