Official held for sexual assault of woman contract worker in Lucknow

Section In-charge, Ichha Ram Yadav of Bapu Bhavan, Lucknow was arrested for allegedly harassing and molesting a woman contract worker.

"The victim had lodged an FIR against Ichha Ram at Hussainganj Police Station," said Prashant Kumar, Additional director general of police (ADG) Law and Order, Uttar Pradesh.

The obscene video of Ichha Ram with a woman in the Secretariat has gone viral.

The victim, a woman contract worker at the Secretariat had allegedly accused Ichha Ram Yadav, posted in the minority welfare department, of sexual exploitation.

( With inputs from ANI )

