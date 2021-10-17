Omar Abdullah condemns killing of carpenter by terrorists in Pulwama

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday condemned the killing of Sagir Ahmed, a carpenter who was killed by terrorists in the Pulwama district of the union territory on Saturday.

"Strongly condemn the killing of Sageer Ahmed in Pulwama today. Another man who came to the valley in search of an income, in this case as a carpenter. His death in the 2nd terror attack today is a grim reminder of the precarious security situation in Kashmir these days," he said in a tweet.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that two non-local workers, who had been fired upon by terrorists in Srinagar and Pulwama on Saturday, succumbed to their injuries.

The police said Arbind Kumar Sah, who sold 'golgappas', was attacked by terrorists in Srinagar.

( With inputs from ANI )

