One criminal killed in encounter in Delhi's Rohini, 2 cops injured
By ANI | Published: October 29, 2021 09:12 AM2021-10-29T09:12:54+5:302021-10-29T09:20:21+5:30
One criminal was killed in an encounter in the Begum Pur area of Rohini in the national capital on Friday.
One criminal was killed in an encounter in the Begum Pur area of Rohini in the national capital on Friday.
As many as two police personnel received minor injuries and one criminal was killed in an encounter in Rohini, informed Delhi Police.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app