One more woman trampled to death by wild elephant in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 29 With one more woman trampled to death by a wild elephant in Goalpara district on Friday, two women were killed by the wild jumbo in 21 days in Assam, officials said.

Forest officials said that a wild elephant killed the victim Tilottoma Ray, 70, when she was moving around her home at Korkuchi under Dudhnoi police station on Friday morning.

Goalpara Divisional Forest Officer Jitendra Kumar said that the body of the woman was taken to a hospital for post-mortem and necessary legal formalities are going on for sanction of ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased.

On October 9, a 21-year-old woman Jyoti Tanti in Assam's Golaghat district was trampled to death by a wild elephant while she went to a river to take bath.

Last month, a local BJP leader in Assam, Rajib Boro, was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants near the Rani Reserve Forest on the outskirts of Guwahati.

Man-animals conflict in Assam is rampant due to the deforestation and destructions of the wild animal specially the elephant habitat.

According to the Forest and Wildlife Department officials, 891 humans have died in man-elephant conflicts during the last 10 years, with Sonitpur district recording the highest deaths, at 124, followed by Udalguri district with 118 and Goalpara district with 79.

Goalpara district accounted for 19 deaths so far due to elephant attacks this year.

This year, over 102 people including women, have died so far due to the elephant attacks in various parts of Assam.

The Assam government provides Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia to the family of the victim killed by the wild animals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor