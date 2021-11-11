One person found dead at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court premises
By ANI | Published: November 11, 2021 12:10 PM2021-11-11T12:10:03+5:302021-11-11T12:20:07+5:30
A temporary employee of the Bar Association of India was found dead at a chamber in the west wing of Tis Hazari Court, said police on Thursday.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
