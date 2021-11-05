Ornithologist Salim Ali's forgotten radio-casts now come 'alive' in book

Mumbai, Nov 5 In a unique initiative, the forgotten radio broadcasts of legendary ornithologist, the late Dr. Salim Ali have been compiled and brought 'alive' in a book form, which will be released on November 12, marking the 125th birth anniversary of the 'Birdman of India'.

Dr. Salim Moizuddin A. Ali

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor