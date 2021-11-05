Ornithologist Salim Ali's forgotten radio-casts now come 'alive' in book
By IANS | Published: November 5, 2021 09:57 AM2021-11-05T09:57:03+5:302021-11-05T10:05:07+5:30
Mumbai, Nov 5 In a unique initiative, the forgotten radio broadcasts of legendary ornithologist, the late Dr. Salim ...
Mumbai, Nov 5 In a unique initiative, the forgotten radio broadcasts of legendary ornithologist, the late Dr. Salim Ali have been compiled and brought 'alive' in a book form, which will be released on November 12, marking the 125th birth anniversary of the 'Birdman of India'.
Dr. Salim Moizuddin A. Ali
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app