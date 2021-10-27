Over 103.53 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far

With the administration of 55,89,124 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 103.53 crore, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

As per provisional reports till 7 am today, 1,03,53,25,577 vaccine doses were administered through 1,02,95,714 sessions.

Meanwhile, India reported 13,451 new COVID-19 cases and 585 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 3,42,15,653.

With this, the country's active caseload stands at 1,62,661, which is the lowest in 242 days.

The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and is currently at 0.48 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020.

The country also reported 14,021 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the country's recovery rate to 98.19 per cent, which is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

India has also ramped up testing capacity and has so far tested 60.32 crore samples for COVID-19.

( With inputs from ANI )

