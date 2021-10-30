Over 111.13 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday informed that over 111.13 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to the states and UTs so far through the Central government and through the direct state procurement category.

According to the ministry, 11,13,97,185 vaccine doses have been provided to the states/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

It further said that 12,73,62,006 balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered.

Meanwhile, India reported 14,313 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and witnessed 13,543 recoveries. The active caseload of the infection is presently at 1,61,555.

According to the ministry, India's recovery rate stands at 98.19 per cent.

A total of 11,76,850 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today.

A total number of 60,70,62,619 tests have been conducted so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor