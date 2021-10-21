Over 12 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in India in past 24 hours

Over 12 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours with which the total tests conducted crossed 59.57 crore, informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

A total of 12,47,506 samples were tested on October 20, while the total samples tested upto October 20 reached 59,57,42,218.

With 12,47,506 samples tested, 18,454 new cases were recorded in India in the last 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

