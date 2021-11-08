Over 20 NDRF teams to be deployed in TN, Andhra as heavy rainfall expected

More than 20 NDRF teams will be deployed in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday as heavy rainfall is expected in both the states between November 9 to 11, Director General National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) S.N. Pradhan said.

The NDRF DG said his force's focus was to avoid situations similar to the "urban flooding that took place in 2015-2016 (in Chennai)".

Speaking to ANI, Pradhan said the first spell of rain has almost ended and decreased in Tamil Nadu, but the worrisome situation is IMD's prediction regarding heavy rainfall from November 9 to 11 which might lead to flooding and waterlogging in Tamil Nadu.

"The rainfall will mainly affect Tamil Nadu and Southern Andhra Pradesh. It is not expected to affect Kerala. As per the prediction, we have deployed NDRF teams," the NDRF DG toldin an exclusive interview.

"By Tuesday, more than 20 NDRF teams will be deployed in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Maximum teams (around 10-15) will be deployed in Tamil Nadu. A few teams will be kept in reserve position for additional support."

Citing previous incidents, Pradhan said there is a possibility of waterlogging in Chennai city so we have planned to deploy more teams there too.

The DG said that meetings are going on with state authorities and NDRF teams will be deployed as per the needs of the administration.

Mentioning that "the first spell of rainfall was not so effective in terms of waterlogging despite heavy showers because it drained out as the rain stopped", the officer said, "next three-day rainfall prediction is worrisome as it may lead to waterlogging if IMD's prediction goes true".

"We are in the preparation to deal with the situation in close coordination with state governments. We are deciding which place we need to deploy the exact number of teams. But our focus will be on Chennai city," Pradhan said.

Besides, the DG said that "100 NDRF teams are put on stand by across the country and in case of need we will adopt the airlifting process, but I expect that such conditions will not occur".

"But three battalions in Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh, Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu and Odisha have been asked to conduct the coordinated operation. Several teams are being pressed from Vijaywada and Arakkonam and if we need more support, some reserve teams from Pune Battalion will be pressed. I am hopeful that such a condition will not happen but we are ready to send teams from across the country."

In view of urban flooding, the NDRF chief said his force is in constant touch with self-help groups and volunteers.

"As Tamil Nadu government is also ready to deal with the situation it seems we are ready to face any worst scenario," Pradhan said.

( With inputs from ANI )

