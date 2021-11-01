Over 20K engaged in act of begging in Delhi: Govt

New Delhi, Nov 1 A total of 20,719 people were identified as Persons Engaged in the Act of Begging (PEAB) in Delhi with East Delhi accounting for the highest number at 2,797, according to a survey carried out by the Department of Social Welfare.

"Out of the total, 53 per cent (10,987) were males, 46 per cent (9,541) were females across 11 districts, and one percent (191) are transgenders," the on-ground survey conducted in collaboration with the Institute for Human Development (IHD) in the month of February this year, stated.

"Poverty along with many other factors result in a person resorting to beggary. People are forced into begging because of their social and economic circumstances. They are the most vulnerable section of society. Keeping this in mind, we conducted a pilot survey to identify such persons and simultaneously formulate a plan through which they can be rehabilitated," said Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who inaugurated two training centres and a skill centre in the city.

These centres have been launched as a pilot project on Livelihood Support through training and skill-building at two centres in the central district.

The Minister further added that the Department of Social Welfare under Delhi Government started the "Integrated program for the rehabilitation of beggars in Delhi with the objective to make the national capital a begging-free city by rehabilitating beggars and also providing them opportunities for training and skill development so that they can find jobs in the mainstream economy.

"The aim of the project is to create a sustainable model for rehabilitating and settlement of persons engaged in the act of begging," he added.

The experiences gained from this exercise will be replicated to all the districts in Delhi in collaboration with various stakeholders including MoSJ&E, Home, Delhi Police, Health Department, WCD, DUSIB, DCW, DCPCR, Directorate of Prohibition, Revenue Department, IHBAS, Community Based Organisations active in Field of Working with Vulnerable Groups.

